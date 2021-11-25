Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Sanderson Farms worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.01 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

