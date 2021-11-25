Scala Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,139.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $3,139.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

