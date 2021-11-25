Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $231.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58.

