Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

