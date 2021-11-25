Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 2,128 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 747.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

