Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 931 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

