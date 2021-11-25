Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $345,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

