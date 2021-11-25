Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

