Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0673 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,246.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.77 or 0.07572811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,090.86 or 0.99823136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.