Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 20,339 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.