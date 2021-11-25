Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Garmin worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

