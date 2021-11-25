Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,656 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Zynga worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

