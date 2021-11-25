Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Etsy worth $30,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Etsy stock opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

