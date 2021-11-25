Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,699 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $231.45 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.32 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

