Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.23 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

