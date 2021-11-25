Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of Lumentum worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

