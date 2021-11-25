Scout Investments Inc. Has $32.96 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.04.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.