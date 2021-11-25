Scout Investments Inc. Has $33.72 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Insulet worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $297.56 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -661.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.