Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 31,165 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Thor Industries worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

