Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 971,540 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 387.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,540 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Pure Storage worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.