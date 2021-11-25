Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

