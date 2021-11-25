Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Medpace worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace stock opened at $214.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock worth $7,806,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

