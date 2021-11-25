Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock opened at $325.04 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average is $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

