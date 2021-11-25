Scout Investments Inc. Sells 18,648 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.76% of Vericel worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,019.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

