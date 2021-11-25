Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,620 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eagle Materials worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

