Scout Investments Inc. Sells 26,803 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

