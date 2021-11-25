Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,977 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lear worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

