Scout Investments Inc. Sells 30,465 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,465 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.51% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

