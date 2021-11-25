Scout Investments Inc. Sells 39,399 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Best Buy worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

