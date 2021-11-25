Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

