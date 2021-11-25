Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of NuVasive worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $54.13 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

