Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 186.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

