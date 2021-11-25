SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.69 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

