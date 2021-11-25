SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SEIT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,153,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,168. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.