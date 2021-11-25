SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SEIT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,153,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,168. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.