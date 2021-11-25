Secret One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.31 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Secret has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $13.31 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00012350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

