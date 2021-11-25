Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,308.85 ($17.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.88. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 832.60 ($10.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company has a market capitalization of £243.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

