Security National Bank Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security National Bank raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.