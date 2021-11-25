Security National Bank Buys 1,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

