Security National Bank Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $223.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

