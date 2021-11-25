Security National Bank Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

LOW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.63. 1,952,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

