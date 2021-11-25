Security National Bank Has $6.37 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security National Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 8,534,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

