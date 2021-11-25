Security National Bank Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 112,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $633.00. 1,283,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

