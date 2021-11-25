Security National Bank Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $740.45. The stock had a trading volume of 233,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $337.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

