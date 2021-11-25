Security National Bank Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $11.00 on Thursday, hitting $340.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

