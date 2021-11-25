Security National Bank Purchases 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,859.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,705.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

