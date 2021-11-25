Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $865,126.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

