Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.74

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.74 and traded as low as $20.47. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 12,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

