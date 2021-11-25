Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.72 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $81.72 million and approximately $72.09 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.