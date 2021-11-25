Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Stock Price Up ∞

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s stock price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,480 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

