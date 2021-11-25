Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Sensient Technologies worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 289,057 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.